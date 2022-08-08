Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Explains Why He Doesn’t Take Photos With Fans

Home News Skyy Rincon August 8th, 2022 - 1:47 PM

Celebrities are often thought of as distant, transcendent beings who do not have the time or energy to interact with their fans beyond a simple wave or head nod. However, iconic rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers have once again broken the mold.

At a recent show in Seattle, Washington, a couple of fans got the chance to meet lead vocalist Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea. A video of their interaction was posted on social media with the caption: “Thank you (and AK) for being so kind and genuine while meeting us, you both are such rays of sunshine, you didn’t have to stop and chat but you did and I hope you know that you really impacted our lives. We love you and AK with all of our hearts!”

me casually meeting AK pic.twitter.com/0Ofrqhccjh — luke (@luke_vesely) August 4, 2022

The replies on the post suggested that it was rare to see the band members interacting with fans in such a manner to which user luke_vesely explained that no one in his group had asked for a photo and that might have had an effect on the situation.

It’s because you all generated a kind and gentle light, and you didn’t ask for a picture. We are always down to talk and chat, asking for a photo ruins it instantly. https://t.co/ZbQPrquHes — Flea (@flea333) August 5, 2022

Flea took to social media to corroborate the statement, offering “It’s because you all generated a kind and gentle light, and you didn’t ask for a picture. We are always down to talk and chat, asking for a photo ruins it instantly,” he said, adding, “There is nothing wrong with it. But it ruins having an actual conversation. It is a transaction.”

One thing is for sure, those fans were “Right on Time.”