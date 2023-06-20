Guided By Voices Share New Song “Meet The Star” From Upcoming Album ‘Welshpool Frillies’

Home News Cait Stoddard June 20th, 2023 - 4:35 PM

According to stereogum.com, in September Guided By Voices will be celebrating their 40 anniversary with a pair of shows featuring an illustrious crew. And before that, the band will release release their album Welshpool Frillies, which is their second full-length album of 2023.

A few weeks ago Guided By Voices released their song “Seedling” and today the band have shared their second single and music video “Meet The Star.” The Nigro Dunkel Production video features keyboard player Aaron Dunkel with Michael Nigro taking footage and still shots of Guided By Voices

Also in the video artist and seasoned film editor Aaron Dunkel makes commercials by day and by night he creates tons of experimental paintings and videos.

As a whole, Meet The Star” is a trippy tune that screams rock because each guitar riff and drum beat sizzles the air with amazing sound while the vocal performance dazzles the mind with harmonic tones. “Meet The Star” is a psychedelic ditty that can cause some listeners to dance while the music is blaring from their speakers.

Guided By Voices‘s upcoming album Welshpool Frillies will be released on July 2.