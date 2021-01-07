Guided By Voices Inc. Announce New Band Cub Scout Bowling Pins via Rollingstone, Share “Heaven Beats Iowa,” 7″ Vinyl EP & CD Out Jan 22 on Rockathon

Home News Adam Benavides January 7th, 2021 - 6:20 PM

Indie rock pioneers and legends Guided By Voices have announced the formation of a new band called Cub Scout Bowling Pins. The news is joined with the release of a brand new track from the new group “Heaven Beats Iowa,” which will also be the name of an upcoming EP out on January 22 via the Rockathon record label.

The song is a rollicking power-pop anthem that marks a separation from Guided By Voices’ previous releases but will be no less welcomed by their devoted fan base. Beginning with a joyful, trumpeting guitar lick, lead singer Robert Pollard’s distinctive vocals are immediately recognizable as the song quickly becomes a parade of joy, drums and rock and roll, which continues all the way to the finish. The entire track is big fun and is an exciting indication of what’s to come from Cub Scout Bowling Pins’ new material.

The news of the formation of Cub Scout Bowling Pins and the premiere of “Heaven Beats Iowa” was originally reported by Rollingstone. According to a press release from the group, “Cub Scout Bowling Pins is a new secret identity of indie rock super-heroes Guided By Voices, turning up the craziness knob by 10%. First single ‘Heaven Beats Iowa’ is an insanely catchy power-pop song, distinctly different from GBV with a farfisa organ chug, by jingo!”

The new EP will be released in both 7″ vinyl and CD formats on Friday, January 22 and is currently available for pre-order on the Rockathon Records online store. Guided By Voices was originally formed by Pollard in 1983 in Dayton, Ohio, and is considered by many as pioneers of the indie, prog, psychedelic, lo-fi and experimental rock music scene. The group officially “disbanded” in 2010 but not before releasing more than 30 full-length studio albums and garnering one of the most famous cult-like followings in all of music. The group released two new full-length albums last year alone including Styles We Paid For and Surrender Your Poppy Field.

Heaven Beats Iowa Track List:

1. “Hobson’s Beef”

2. “Gear Balloon Mousetrap”

3. “Moon Camera”

4. “School School”

5. “Funnel Cake Museum”

6. “Heaven Beats Iowa”