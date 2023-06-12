Following Union Complaints David Byrne’s New Musical Will Be Using Live Music

Home News Cait Stoddard June 12th, 2023 - 4:14 PM

Photo Credit: Kaylyn Olver

According to stereogum.com, a few weeks ago Broadway’s musicians union had filed an official complaint against Here Lies Love, which is a musical based on David Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s album about the former First Lady of the Philippines, Imelda Marcos.

The play will be making its Broadway debut on June 17 after multiple stagings around the world over the past decade. Until recently, the plan was to go without the use of live musicians in this production.

Shows at the Broadway Theatre are contractually obligated to employ a live band but the Here Lies Love team was seeking an exception because the story was made with karaoke and “track acts.”

Producers have argued that prerecorded tracks would be more authentic to the music being described in the story and that all prior productions of Here Lies Love used prerecorded tracks.

As the New York Times reports, Here Lies Love has reached a deal to use 12 musicians in the production of the show and the producers issued the following statement.

“On behalf of our entire cast, company and creative team, we have reached an agreement with Musicians Union Local 802, per the collective bargaining agreement. We look forward to welcoming audiences to experience the revolutionary musical experience that is Here Lies Love at the Broadway Theater beginning on Saturday, June 17.”

Also the union have issued the following statement.

“After negotiation, we have reached an agreement that will bring live music to Here Lies Love with the inclusion of 12 musicians to the show. Broadway is a very special place with the best musicians and performances in the world, and we are glad this agreement honors that tradition.”

The agreement marks a big change from earlier in the conflict, when union spokesman Eric Koch told the press, “Rather than negotiate, David Byrne is trying to break the union.”

Photo Credit: Kaylyn Olver