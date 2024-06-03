Vince Staples Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 3rd, 2024 - 3:16 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to pitchfork.com, Following the release of his new album and the renewal of his Netflix series, Vince Staples has announced tour of North America this fall. The tour will be visiting the cities Austin, New York, Toronto, Detroit and Denver before ending things in Los Angeles. Joining Staples as a special guest on the Black in America Tour is singer, songwriter, and producer Baby Rose. For tickets and more information visit ticketmaster.com.

Staples released Dark Times, his first album since 2022’s Ramona Park Broke My Heart, back in May. and rapper begins his tour of Europe starting on June 4.

Black in America Tour Dates

10/15 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/14 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern *

10/18 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

10/20 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner *

10/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

10/23 – Toronto, Ontario – History *

10/24 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem *

10/26 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre *

10/28 – Minneapolis, MN – Palace Theatre *

10/30 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom *

11/2 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo *

11/3 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

11/5 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield *

11/6 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall * * with Baby Rose

