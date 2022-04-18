Caroline Polachek, Tove Lo, Vince Staples & Beck Join Flume Onstage At Coachella

Home News Roy Lott April 18th, 2022 - 9:59 PM

Flume had quite the roster of special guests for his Coachella set this past weekend. At his set on the Coachella main stage he brought out special guests Caroline Polacheck, Tove Lo Vince Staples and Beck. Polacheck joined to perform their latest single “Sirens,” Tove Lo for their song “Say It,” Vince Staples for “Smoke and Retribution” and Beck for their song “Tiny Cities.” Both Polachek and Staples were also on the bill to play Coachella, which fans were hoping a guest appearance would happen. Check out the performances below.

Tove Lo cantando “Say It” durante o show do Flume no #Coachella nesta madrugada, no palco principal do festival. pic.twitter.com/anMgQFB3wS — Tove Lo Brasil (@ToveLoBR) April 17, 2022

Servindo vocais angelicais, Caroline Polachek (@carolineplz) performou “Sirens” pela primeira vez durante o set de Flume (@flumemusic) no #Coachella pic.twitter.com/Mdfjq6W4wt — Caroline Polachek Brasil 🗝 (@polachekbrasil) April 17, 2022

Numerous amount of artists brought out special guests throughout the weekend. Harry Styles brought out Shania Twain to perform”Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “You’re Still the One.” Billie Eilish was joined by Damon Albarn of the Gorillaz and De La Soul to perform their classic “Feel Good Inc.” Arlo Parks joined Phoebe Bridgers on stage for “Graceland Too” and “I Know The End.”