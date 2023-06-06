Queens of the Stone Age Announces Summer/Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News James Reed June 6th, 2023 - 1:03 PM

Queens of the Stone Age have announced the details of their North American tour, which will start on August 3rd in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Queens of the Stone Age and Citi pre-sales begin Tuesday, June 6th at 10am local time, with public on-sale following Friday, June 9th, 10am local time. The east coast part of the tour will feature support from Phantogram and The Armed. Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth will support on the mid-west and west coast dates.

The End is Nero tour is an acknowledgement from Joshua Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore to come celebrate the end of the world, which we hear is “in a month or two”. They would like to encourage everyone from the common to the unusual and everyone in between to attend.

In Times New Roman… will be available digitally and physically on June 16th via Matador Records. Before the release, fans are invited attend the long awaited album at Midnight club parties taking place at record shops and pubs across 23 countries. The Midnight Club begins at 11pm June 15th and will feature giveaways and exclusive merchandise. This includes limited edition colored vinyl and (in select locations) signed merchandise and ticket giveaways.

For more information on the Midnight Club locations, visit: https://qotsa.ffm.to/midnightclub

To pre-order In Times New Roman… visit https://store.qotsa.com/

Citi is the official card of the below Queens of the Stone Age US headline shows. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 6th at 10am local time until Thursday, June 8th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Click here for complete presale details.

Full routing below – for tickets and info visit https://qotsa.com/tour

Queens of the Stone Age: The End is Nero Tour:

August 3 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

August 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*

August 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors*

August 7 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

August 8 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann*

August 9 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

August 11 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena*

August 12 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium*

August 15 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater*

August 16 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit*

August 18 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre *

August 19 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater*

September 16 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

September 17 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory**

September 19 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse**

September 20 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre**

September 22 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park**

September 23 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park**

September 24 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

September 26 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP**

September 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion**

September 29 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre**

September 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair**

October 2 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum**

October 3 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum**

October 4 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena**

October 6 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium**

October 8 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock