Primavera Sound Organizers Dedicate Stage Name To Steve Albini

Primavera Sound, which is set to host its 2024 lineup next week, has renamed one of its stages in honor of the late Steve Albini. Albini’s band Shellac first played the festival back in 2006 and went on to play dozens of times, including appearances at all of the other festival offshoots. They were also set to perform this year but that has since been replaced with a listening event for their recently released album. Stereogum reported that the stage the band was set to play has since been dubbed the Steve Albini Stage.

Primavera writes: “Farewell, Steve. Although it will be the first year since 2007 in which he will not command the inimitable Shellac at his annual date with his favorite festival, the figure of the late Steve Albini will be more present than ever at Primavera Sound. The Steve Albini stage, situated opposite the Plenitude stage, will be a tribute to an irreplaceable member of the Primavera family, although he will, in fact, be honored in every inch of the Parc del Fòrum, during every second of the festival.”

Shellac were set to play May 30 and their performance will now be a listening group for the band’s new record To All Trains: “At that time their stage will become the meeting point for fans who want to say goodbye to Albini while their new album, To All Trains, is playing. Inevitably Primavera Sound has lost a compass, but fortunately Steve Albini has marked the way forward forever.”

Steve Albini died of a heart attack on May 7 at age 61.