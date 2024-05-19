Shellac & Big Black’s Music Returns To Spotify Following Steve Albini’s Passing

Home News Morgan Schmitz May 19th, 2024 - 4:07 PM

Music producer Steve Albini passed away on May 7, 2024. Steve was known for owning and engineering at the Chicago-based recording studio Electrical Audio, as well as his bands Shellac and Big Black. One week after Albini passed, Shellac released a new album.

Consequence of sound reported Albini’s music returning to Spotify and other streaming platforms, despite Albini’s known public opinion against the streaming industry.

During an interview in 2022 Albini said, “I don’t fault the bands who have their music on Spotify by choice, It’s one of the few places outside of record stores where recorded music can earn anything at all, and for bands with more generous, honest relationships with independent labels not part of the ownership trust, then the payments from Spotify, though meager per-play, can add up to a viable income stream. Nobody’s getting rich, but it could pay for the groceries.”

Albini was aware of and had given permission for Shellac’s new album To All Trains to be on Spotify. However, there is a subtle indication that Albini’s wishes may have been for fans to buy the hard copy itself. “Buying music directly from the bands is always the best, most efficient way of getting it, and Bandcamp, another music service, regularly has special days where they forfeit their fees, meaning that all the money goes to the bands.”