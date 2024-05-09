PJ Harvey, Nirvana, Thurston Moore & More Pay Tribute To Steve Albini

Home News Cait Stoddard May 9th, 2024 - 2:24 PM

According to nme.com, artist PJ Harvey has paid tribute to the late record producer Steve Albini by stating “He changed the course of my life.” Harvey and Albini worked together on creating her second studio LP, 1993’s Rid Of Me. The singer chose to work with Albini after admiring his distinctively raw recordings of bands like Pixies, Slint, The Breeders and The Jesus Lizard.

Meeting Steve Albini and working with him changed the course of my life. He taught me so much about music, and life. Steve was a great friend – wise, kind and generous. I am so grateful. My thoughts are with him and his family and friends as we suffer his loss. pic.twitter.com/t5EMOO3v8v — PJ Harvey (@PJHarveyUK) May 9, 2024

Albini was the mastermind behind Nirvana‘s In Utero and Manic Street Preachers‘s Journal For Plague Lover. The producer died on May 8 of a heart attack while at Electronic Audio . His death was confirmed by the studio’s staff members.