Dinosaur Jr. Invites Kim Deal Onstage For Performances Of Pixies’ “Gigantic” & The Breeders’ “Divine Hammer”

Roy Lott December 6th, 2023 - 5:19 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Dinosaur Jr.’s seven-night residency at the Music Hall Of Williamsburg in Brooklyn may be the place to be. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Where You Been, numerous amount of special guests have appeared, with The Breeders’ frontwoman Kim Deal being the most recent. Deal joined the band to perform covers of the Pixies’ “Gigantic,” The Breeders’ “Divine Hammer” and Dinosaur Jr.’s “Tarpit.” Check out the fan footage of the special appearance below.

Throughout the residency, appearances from Hamilton Leithauser, Kurt Vile, Warren Haynes, Lee Ranaldo and Kevin Corrigan have also occurred. Leithauser was joined by Modest Mouse’s Isaac Black and performed a cover of The Walkmen’s Feel The Pain,” which was included in their 1994 album Without A Sound. Vile’s appearance included covers of “Crumble” and the Stooges’s “No Fun.” Haynes’ appearance saw a cover of The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” and Ronaldo joined Dinosaur Jr. to perform “Little Fury Things” before the main set closed with a cover of Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s song “Cortez the Killer,” which Vile was onstage for as well.

Deal and her band The Breeders will be joining Olivia Rodrigo on her sold-out Guts tour, which kicks off next year.