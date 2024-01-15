Gossip’s Beth Ditto Reflects On Reluctance To Soundtracking Skins: “I Lost My Shit Because ‘Skins’ Meant Skinhead”

Home News James Reed January 15th, 2024 - 5:17 PM

Gossip‘s Beth Ditto has reminisced on soundtracking the cult UK TV show Skins, revealing that she was reluctant to be involved at first. The Soulwax remix of the US band’s 2005 song “Standing In The Way Of Control” featured throughout the advertising campaign for Skins and ended up on the soundtrack album for the show, which aired from 2007-2013.

In a recent In Conversation video interview with NME, Ditto shared that she had still “never seen that TV show”, saying that she was hesitant to be involved with the series: “The person who owned the label got it onto the TV show. When I heard what the name of the show was, I lost my shit because ‘skins’ meant skinhead,” she shared. “I was like, What the fuck? What?! But then I learned what it meant here. It got lost in translation.”

The singer-songwriter stated that her first reaction was: “Who the fuck thought of this? Like, whose idea is that?” She continued: “It freaked me out. I was so mad, I was livid. It’s a teenage drama… about what?”

Ditto also reflected on the recent indie sleaze revival, as the popularity of fashion, music and pop culture from 2006 to 2012 has come into focus once again: “That’s the way things work out,” she said. “Enough time has gone by, it’s nostalgic. It’s a time people weren’t alive for.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat