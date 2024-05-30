Charly Bliss Announce Summer & Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates, Share New Single & Video “Calling You Out”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 30th, 2024 - 2:19 PM

Charly Bliss has shared “Calling You Out,” which is new single from the band’s recently announced forthcoming album, FOREVER, out August 16 on Lucky Number. The song comes with a video directed by Adam Kolodny and it is inspired by the Beastie Boys’s “Shake Your Rump” music video from 1989 and Wong Kar-wai’s 1995 film Fallen Angels.

While taking about the song, band member Eva Hendricks says: “Falling in love with someone wonderful, I didn’t know how to not fall into the same bullshit that was part of all my previous relationships – namely jealousy. I wasted a lot of time at the beginning trying to poke holes, to see if it was all for real. I think I was trying to protect myself, I’ll find the catch before the catch finds me! But there was no catch.”

Following the news about their new song, Charly Bliss has announced a headline tour in the fall and tickets will be available tomorrow, Friday May 31 at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s website. The tour will have the band performing in Washington, Brooklyn, Chicago, Denver, Santa Ana and other cities before ending things in Philadelphia.

Charly Bliss Tour Dates

9/5 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

9/6 – Cambridge, MA – Royale

9/9 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

9/11 – Toronto, ON – Adelaide Hall

9/12 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Blind Pig

9/13 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

9/14 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade

9/17 – St Paul, MN – Turf Club

9/18 – St Louis, MO – Old Rock House

9/20 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

9/23 – Portland, OR – Mission Theater

9/24 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

9/26 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

9/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

9/30 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

10/1 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

10/4 – Austin, TX – Parish

10/5 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada

10/7 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)

10/8 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts