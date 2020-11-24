Charly Bliss Announces December 2020 It’s A Blissful Life Holiday Live Stream

Home News Aaron Grech November 24th, 2020 - 3:35 PM

Power pop outfit Charly Bliss are getting ready for the holidays on their new live stream It’s A Blissful Life, which is set to take place on December 12 at 7 p.m. EST. Tickets for this event will be available here, with the stream set to feature Christmas covers, special guests, a live discussion and comedic surprises.

Charly Bliss formed in Brooklyn, New York back in 2011, and features Eva Hendricks on lead vocals and guitar, Spencer Fox on vocals and guitar, Sam Hendricks on drums and Dan Shure on vocals and bass. Their debut sudio album Guppy was released back in 2017.

The group began to experience larger commercial and critical success with the release of their second studio album Young Enough, which came out last year. This album eventually landed on mxdwn’s top 50 albums of 2019, taking the number nine spot.

Young Enough was supported by its title-track, “Hard To Believe” and “Blown To Bits” which was named as one of mxdwn’s top 50 songs of 2019. The group also released an EP called Supermoon that year.

“Ultimately, Young Enough is a strong follow-up to the band’s 2017 debut. It builds on what came before, and above all else, it serves as a platform for Hendricks to truly step into her own as a frontwoman and songwriter” mxdwn reviewer John Coakley explained. “Musically this record can be a bit safe at times, but there is no questioning the phenomenal lyrical and thematic elements that Hendricks has crafted. With just two albums of material under their belt, it’s hard not to be excited about what Charly Bliss might come up with next.”