Craig Wedren Shares Dreamy New Single & Video “Play Innocent”

Home News James Reed November 30th, 2023 - 2:34 PM

Craig Wedren recently confirmed details for his new album The Dream Dreaming, due January 26th via his own Tough Lover Records, along with the album’s lead single “Fingers On My Face.” Today, the Shudder to Think leader and iconic film & television composer – with credits ranging from School of Rock, Wet Hot American Summer and Laurel Canyon to Showtime’s recent hit YELLOWJACKETS – shares the album’s the latest track, “Play Innocent,” along with the roller skating-filled video.

On the Play Innocent track and video, Wedren notes:

“’Play Innocent’ was originally written for the ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ TV series, albeit in a rough-n-rudimentary form. It was one of about 30 original songs we created for the show, each an homage to a different artist, song or genre that we loved from the era, circa 1981, when the show takes place. ‘Play Innocent’ was inspired by early Dire Straits, thus the relatively low vocal register (for me, anyway) and ‘Skateaway’ inspired beat…Add Paul Cartwright’s ever elegant, swooping strings to the mix and Billy Bush’s magnificent mix, and voila!”

The Dream Dreaming can be enjoyed as the perfect musical uncoupling of Wedren’s many muses: from D.C. punk, heavy alternative, ‘80s and ‘90s pop, dance music, and soundtracks. These contrasting versions of Wedren equally inform The Dream Dreaming, which is further elevated by the presence of Paul Cartwright (Lana Del Rey/Olivia Rodrigo) and Isaac Carpenter (Awolnation). Wedren’s longtime scoring partner Anna Waronker (that dog.) also lends her vocals to the bittersweet duet “All Made Up,” which he started writing while visiting his ailing father in Miami shortly before his early 2020 passing.

“Play Innocent” starts off with an instrumental backed up by optimistic lyrics. “Everything will be just fine…pedals on the floor”. There is a sense of freedom in this song; the video footage consists of roller-skaters in the park. It seems that Wedren is going back to a time when he was younger. “Everything will be all right if we play innocent”; it’s like he’s going back to his childhood. He sings about how the time we have on earth is limited. “In folded pressing bound time rising to the sun // everything at once as one // leaving all the rest undone”. The instrumental and humming sounds prolong the song near the end, then Wedren repeats “Play Innocent” to the listener. The song fades and ends.