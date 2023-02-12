Yellowjackets Season 2 Composer Craig Wedren Announces New Installment Of Sabbath Series, Shares Clip Of New Song “Trixie’s Fifty”

Home News Hannah Boyle February 12th, 2023 - 6:38 AM

Yellowjackets season 2 composer Craig Wendren has announced a new installment of the Sabbath series and has released a video clip of the project along with it.

The Sabbath Sessions series features Wendren performing acapella with an assortment of live, improvised voice looping. The strange effect can be listened to below in a recently released clip by the composer. The full track can be expected to be released on February 23rd.

The three-minute video clip features an introspective and meditative song. The song sounds like chanting and vocalizing in a melodic way. The acapella nature of the song is eerie and oddly captivating. The intended use of the project is to fit along with meditating and yoga, providing calming background noise to a time of self-reflection.

Wendren is also responsible as a composer for the show Yellowjackets, in which the music has a stark difference in sound. The music in yellowjackets is far darker, almost grungey in sound. It is interesting to compare the different projects by the same composer for such a different vibe. You can compare yourself using the clip below.