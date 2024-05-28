Boston Calling Organizers Address Overcrowding Concerns In New Statement

Home News Cait Stoddard May 28th, 2024 - 2:31 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, after holding their 2024 edition on Memorial Day Weekend, Boston Calling issued a statement on social media addressing safety concerns voiced by some people :“We deeply appreciate the audience, staff, and performers who make Boston Calling possible, and want to acknowledge feedback from Sunday. While attendee count was several thousand below the official capacity rating of the site, we never want anyone to feel uncomfortable or unsafe at the show.”

The post continues with:“The safety and well-being of our fans, artists, guests and staff is paramount,” their statement continues. “We will continue to work with public officials and our operations team to improve the experience, layout, and ultimately create a better environment for everyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Calling (@bostoncalling)

Mass Live spoke to some people on May 26 and some of the concertgoers said they felt “unsafe” due to the size of the crowd. Also a subreddit dedicated to the festival had multiple threads discussing crowding on day three of Boston Calling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Calling (@bostoncalling)