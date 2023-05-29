King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Play “Converge” Live For The First Time At Boston Calling

Home News Cait Stoddard May 29th, 2023 - 3:25 PM

According to stereogum.com, King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard’s Demos Vol. 3 &4 featured a hard-rock instrumental tine called “Convereg,” which is set to appear on the band’s upcoming album PetroDragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth And The Beginning Of Merciless Damnation.

On May, 28 at the music festival Boston Calling, King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard performed “Converge” live for the first time and the tune has grown quite a bit since the demo was released. The is more than twice as long now and band member Stu Mackenzie has added lyrics to give the composition a proper heavy metal vibe.

According to spin.com, during the performance Mackenzie appeared to be observing the ruins of earth from outer space, dovetailing with the upcoming album’s narrative of a planet overwhelmed by destruction: “Thank god for space and that I’m here / the vacuum black, the last frontier / grey snakes slither across country / magnetizing and converging.”

The band’s 10 song set last night was stretched over nearly 90 minutes and was dominated by material showcasing heavier music, from “Evil Death Roll” and “Self-Immolate” to a closing mash-up of “Gaia” and fellow new song “Gila Monster.”

