Sting Performs “When The Angels Fall” For First Time In Over 30 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard May 27th, 2024 - 5:25 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to stereogum.com, on May 26 Sting performed a show with his new power trio, which is made up of drummer Chris Maas and guitarist Dominic Miller. The show took place at Messehalle in Dresden, Germany and it is the band‘s their first in a series of live dates with the new configuration, which includes a bunch of shows in North America this fall.

Sting played the Police’s “Voices Inside My Head” for the first time since 2006 and “When The Angels Fall” for the first time since 1992. Sadly, video of both performances is not online yet But there is video of sting performing “Never Coming Home” for the first time since 2012 and the Police’s “Tea In The Sahara” for the first time since 2017.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi