Billy Joel Joins Sting For Performance Of “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic” & “Big Man On Mulberry Street”

Cait Stoddard February 26th, 2024 - 7:12 PM

According to consequence.net, Billy Joel and Sting celebrated their first co-headlining tour dates in Tampa Bay by covering each other’s songs. Joel joined Sting to perform The Police’s “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic” and Sting accompanied Joel for a rendition of “Big Man on Mulberry Street.” Sting took the stage first at Raymond James Stadium on February 24 and Billy Joel introduced pal by telling the crowd:“I saw this guy when he came with his band to the States, and I was blown away. This was the late ’70s. I thought he was great then, and I think he’s great now. He’s one of my favorite musicians of all time.”

Joel stayed on stage to perform The Police’s tune and Sting returned halfway through Joel’s set to duet “Big Man on Mulberry Street” with the artist. Joel and Sting’s co-headlining date was the first of several One Night Only shows slated throughout the year. The two legends will team up for an April 13 show in San Diego, a September 27 show in St. Louis, with a pair of dates in San Antonio and Las Vegas laster this year.