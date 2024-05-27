Joanna Newsom Performs “Yarn And Glue” For First Time Since 2005 During Hollywood Forever Residency

Home News Cait Stoddard May 27th, 2024 - 1:01 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to stereogum.com, on May 26 Joanna Newsom performed another matinee show for children as part of her Hollywood Forever Residency. At this show, the artist opened with the song “Yarn And Glue,” which Newsom has not performed since 2005. For the performance, the artist was joined by Amber Coffman on vocals, Kevin Barker on banjo, and Bob Baker marionettists.

Yesterday’s set also included some kid friendly covers such as Jim Henson’s “If I Were,” Judy Collins’s “Pirate Ships,” Pete Seeger’s “Fly Through My Window,” “Mister Rabbit” and Karen Dalton’s take on the traditional “Same Old Man.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado