Joanna Newsom Live Debuts New Song “Rovenshere” During LA Residency Show

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to consequence.net, Joanna Newsom is currently performing at her Strings/Keys Residency at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles. During her matinee performance on May 18, the artist performed a set that was filled with children’s songs and debuted a new composition titled “Rovenshere.”

Newsom advertised the Saturday show as “not only suitable for children but specifically designed with them in mind,” which meant playing covers of “Teddy Bears’ Picnic” and Jim Henson’s “Tadpole” and “The Frogs in the Glen” while accompanied by puppeteers. To close out the concert, Newsom treated the audience to the live debut of “Rovenshere,” which featured the lyrics “Our love is in the very ground/ And suspended in the air/ O’er the land of Rovenshere.”

Also during her residency, Newsom was being joined on stage by Robin Pecknold and Amber Coffman. On May 17, the artist debuted another new song fans have called “Home Economics.” The Strings/Keys Residency will wrap up with another matinee show on Sunday, May 26 and the final date on May 27. Get tickets here.

