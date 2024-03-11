Joanna Newsom Announces Spring 2024 L.A. Tour Dates

Home News James Reed March 11th, 2024 - 4:48 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Joanna Newsom will return to the stage in May for performances at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles. Dubbed “The Strings/Keys Reincidence,” the acclaimed singer, songwriter, and harpist will perform five solo shows between May 15th and 19th. Notably, her concert on May 18th is a matinee performance that “is strictly for kids under 18 (and their keepers).”

New music from Newsom has yet to be announced but a press release seems to tease as much, “I know what you’re thinking — we’re all thinking it — What’s in the saddlebag, Newsom? It’s hard to tell from here, but darn if she doesn’t seem to packing some new tunes! What’s your pleasure? The golden oldies? Perhaps a cover song or two? A 17-minuter for the large-bladdered among us? Over the space of these five nights she’ll sing some, strum some, pluckety plunk some, and probably sonically boggle your noggin. The noggin inside your heart.”

Tickets for Newsom’s residency will go on sale beginning Friday, March 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Newsom will also appear at the Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 10th.

Last year, Newsom performed a surprise opening set at a Fleet Foxes concert, where she performed several new songs. It marked her first live appearance since 2020.

Joanna Newsom 2024 Tour Dates:

05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

05/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever ^

05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

^ = Matinee Show