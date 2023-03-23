Joanna Newsom Makes Surprise Return at Fleet Foxes LA Show and Played Five New Songs

“Joanna Newsom is the surprise opener for Fleet Foxes, and at least two of my followers want to immediately murder me.”

The five new songs are reportedly called “Bombs Are Whistling,” “Marie at the Mill,” “Little Hand,” “The Air Again,” and “No Wonder.” based from the footage, the music brings a elegant storybook sound.

During the performance Newsom joined Fleet Foxes during their set for “Blue Spotted Tail,” and Fleet Foxes ended their show with Newsom back on stage for her own tune “Good Intentions Paving Company.”

joanna newsom. we were right. we did it. we made this happen. our queen will be playing new music. our angel is home. to everyone who didn’t believe in us n made fun of us for being “crazy and delusional” well well well pic.twitter.com/POBHAmFNZ4 — audstronaut 🥏 (@audstronaut) March 23, 2023

Joanna Newsom is playing “Good Intentions Paving Co” WITH Fleet Foxes. pic.twitter.com/c9z9mfNCQf — Wet Wipe Buffoonicorn (@buffoonicorn) March 23, 2023

