Richie Sambora on Reunion With Jon Bon Jovi: “We’re Talking About It”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 17th, 2023 - 3:00 PM

Richie Sambora has recently made a statement that hinted at the possible reunion with Jon Bon Jovi and he states that they are currently talking about it. The former Bon Jovi guitarist has been hinting at this reunion for the past year and the step may be taken soon.

Loudwire states on the subject that “On Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett’s Shred With Shifty podcast on Thursday (Sept. 14), Sambora again said he’s been talking with Bon Jovi about a reunion. But this time around, the guitarist appeared to confirm that he’s actually spoken to bandleader Jon Bon Jovi himself about it, making the likelihood appear ever closer.”

Later in the article, it was written that in the podcast it was stated, “‘We’re talking about it,’ Sambora answers, echoing other suggestions he’s made in 2023. Asked what talking about it entails — and if he’s actually spoken to the namesake Bon Jovi singer on the phone — Sambora replies, ‘Yeah, it’s that. It’s — there’s a demand out there for it, you know? Especially outside of the USA.’ (via Blabbermouth).”

Earlier in the summer Sambora said the exact opposite that they hadn’t discussed it at all and said in response to the question, “Naaaah! No, not even close. Nobody asked me yet.”

But at the same time, Sambora also stated, “I could do it tomorrow if they asked me.”