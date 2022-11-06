Artificial Intelligence Compilation To Be Made Available On Vinyl For First Time In 30 Years

Home News Bailey DeSchutter November 6th, 2022 - 6:25 PM

Warp Records has announced that a reissue of the Artificial Intelligence compilation will be released on vinyl on December 9, 2022. The original Artificial Intelligence was released in 1992, making this the first time the album is available on vinyl for the first time in thirty years. The album was the first release in Warp’s Artificial Intelligence series that was made from 1992-1994.

The album includes tracks from multiple electronic and IDM artists. The Dice Man’s real name is Richard Davis James, who is best known as popular ambient techno artist Aphex Twin (who recently made a foray into the NFT scene). Musicology is an electronic music duo that has gone by a few names including B12 and Redcell. English duo Autechre contributed two songs to the compilation and were last covered by Mxdwn in 2018. I.A.O is a British electronic group that has gone by multiple names as well, most recent of which being The Black Dog. Speedy J is Jochem George Paap, a Dutch electronic music producer. UP! Is a moniker for Richie Hawtin who had performed at the CRSSD Festival in 2017. Dr Alex Paterson is co-founder of the ambient electronic group The Orb that Mxdwn has previously covered as well.

The original gatefold sleeve is reconstructed by The Designers Republic. The album is being re-cut by Beau Thomas with Ten Eight Seven Mastering.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TRACKLIST

A1. The Dice Man – Polygon Window

A2. Musicology – Telefone 529

A3. Autechre – Crystal

A4. I.A.O – The Clan

A5. Speedy J – De-Orbit

B1. Musicology – Premonition

B2. UP! – Spiritual High

B3. Autechre – The Egg

B4. Dr Alex Paterson – Loving You Live