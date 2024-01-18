The Jesus and Mary Chain Shares Haunting New Single “Chemical Animal”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 18th, 2024 - 5:52 PM

Musical dup The Jesus and Mary Chain‘s “jamcod” established a fresh wave of momentum ahead of the March 8 release of their new album Glasgow Eyes by Fuzz Club. Bringing long term fans back into the fold and introducing the duo’s influential sound to a whole new audience, the track was premiered by Huw Stephens at 6 Music where it was also playlisted by Spotify’s Shoegaze Now and Tidal’s Hot Rocks.

Now, The Jesus and Mary Chain keep that momentum racing into the new year as they share the brand new single “Chemical Animal.” Setting a mood of dense and ominous foreboding, the tune is a dark, oppressive comedown of a track, which is a tone that is entirely in tune with the song’s haunted, claustrophobic lyrics.

While “jamcod” reflected upon the band’s infamous 1998 show at the House of Blues in Los Angeles that led to their initial break up, “Chemical Animal” also looks back to the ghosts of the duo‘s past for inspiration.

While speaking about the song, band Member Jim Reid says:”Our work on our autobiography definitely bled into our work on the album. “jamcod,” the first single from the album, was about that night in 1998 in the House of Blues when the band broke up. “Chemical Animal” is different but related. I was thinking back to those dark days of chemical dependency. When you fall so deep into that hole that everything you do is by instinct.’

The artist adds: ” The drugs are the driving force. The thing that gets you from a to b is whether you can score. It was a horrible way to live and I’m thankful I don’t live that way any more. One effect is that it made me aware of how our brains, who we are, how we feel, and what we do, depend on our neural chemistry, a chemistry beyond our control. It’s a biological curse we can’t escape.”

Glasgow Eyes is available to pre order HERE. Featuring artwork by William Reid, limited edition physical formats include double colored vinyl (1000 copies,) double black vinyl (500 copies) and single splatter vinyl (1000 copies.) All 200 white labels (100 each of single and double vinyl editions) have already sold out.