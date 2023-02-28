Youth Lagoon Return With New Album ‘Heaven Is A Junkyard’ Set For June 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard February 28th, 2023 - 5:58 PM

Youth Lagoon has announced his return with his new album Heaven Is a Junkyard. The album will be Lagoon’s first album in eight years and it will be released on June 9 by Fat Possum Records.

In the press release Lagoon discusses the meaning behind Heaven Is a Junkyard

“Heaven Is a Junkyard is about all of us. It’s stories of brothers leaving for war, drunk fathers learning to hug, mothers falling in love, neighbors stealing mail, cowboys doing drugs, friends skipping school, me crying in the bathtub, dogs catching rabbits, and children playing in tall grass.”

The album was recorded in six weeks with co-producer Rodaidh McDonald (The xx, Adele, Gil Scott-Heron), Heaven Is a Junkyard is a work of absolute devotion. A portrait of the God-haunted American West and a reminder that there is always love in the tall grass.

HEAVEN IS A JUNKYARD TRACKLIST

Rabbit Idaho Alien Prizefighter The Sling Lux Radio Theatre Deep Red Sea Trapeze Artist Mercury Little Devil from the Country Helicopter Toy