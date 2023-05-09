Youth Lagoon Releases New Single and Video “The Sling”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 9th, 2023 - 6:03 PM

Artist Youth Lagoon has released his latest single “The Sling” from his upcoming album Heaven Is a Junkyard, which will be released on June 9 by Fat Possum. Records. “The Sling” is a creepy piano ballad where listeners can hear each line like a voyeur peeping through a crack in the wall.

As a whole, the instrumentation on Lagoon’s newest song is lovely by how the bittersweet piano playing sizzles the atmosphere with elegant and creepy note’s while Lagoon lightly sings out the lyrics in passion. “The Sling” gives listener’s a taste of what kind of music will be featured on Lagoon’s upcoming album.

In the press release Lagoon describes the meaning behind his latest song.

“For years, I’ve been chasing a phantom. This feeling of an unseen world deep inside of me. It’s why I make music. I have a compulsion to understand myself. Or learn to love myself. Maybe that’s the same thing. I’ve been asked by multiple people to describe ‘The Sling’ — where does it come from? What does it mean? Every time I start an explanation, I contradict myself. I’d consider it a song about time. And love. That I can say with confidence. I wrote it one night I felt trapped. The next morning I was free.”

On Heaven Is a Junkyard, Powers stitches together a lyrical style which consists of both punk and western. With whispers of country, Heaven Is a Junkyard is mutant Americana in a world of love, drugs, storytelling, and miracles which held together by the artist’s voice and an upright piano playing.

Also in the press release Lagoon describes the meaning behind Heaven Is a Junkyard.

“Heaven Is a Junkyard is about all of us. It’s stories of brothers leaving for war, drunk fathers learning to hug, mothers falling in love, neighbors stealing mail, cowboys doing drugs, friends skipping school, me crying in the bathtub, dogs catching rabbits, and children playing in tall grass.”