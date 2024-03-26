DIIV Share Emotional New Single “Everyone Out”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 26th, 2024 - 12:53 PM

American rock band from Brooklyn, DIIV, has just released their new single, “Everyone Out” with a video to go along with it. The band made up of Andrew Bailey, Colin Caulfield, Ben Newman, and Zachary Cole Smith, have also announced their upcoming album, Frog In Boiling Water, which “Everyone Out” will be a part of. This new album comes out on May 24th via Fantasy Records.

The song begins softly, with a plucked melody initially being played as quarter notes. It quickly changes to a more rapid pace and is accompanied by a soft guitar strumming. The vocals are soft and harmonious, not overpowering the instrumentation behind them. DIIV states that the track “utilizes a softer and more textural sonic pallet: acoustic instruments, layered tape loops and synthesizers. The song is emotional and intimate, and could be interpreted as either hopeful or cynical. It may or may not be a character study centering around a quick transition from youthful naivety to bitter disillusionment. This loss of hope may be manifest in a desire to leave society completely or to accelerate its collapse. Or maybe both, or neither.” A simple drum beat does not get introduced until the last third of the song, creating a fuller sound that sounds cohesive and gentle.

The music video is simple and displays the lyrics across the bottom as they are sung. Views from a car being driven and shots of traffic can be seen throughout the video. There is not much content to watch and the video seems to be more focused on the lyrics being visible.

You can see DIIV live on their upcoming North American tour to support their new record, Frog In Boiling Water, this June of 2024. Listen to and watch the video for the newest single of DIIV, “Everyone Out.”



Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister