Dolly Parton Shares New Rendition Of Tom Petty’s “Southern Accents”

Dolly Parton released her version of Tom Petty’s “Southern Accents,” on April 5, 2024.

Parton’s version of “Southern Accents” came from the forthcoming Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty was released alongside a premiere of the music video on CBS Mornings on their morning segment “What to Watch.”

“I was fortunate enough to get to know Tom over the years. He’s such an iconic artist and important songwriter. I’m so honored to be a part of this special album and to be able to share my version of one of Tom’s best songs, ‘Southern Accents’,” says Parton.

“Southern Accents,” which is a classic Tom Petty song, is considered one of the best songs he wrote. It takes on a new life in the world of country music and even more so with the release of Parton’s intimate version of the song accompanied by the music video directed by Trey Fanjoy.

The album is set to release on June 21 via Big Machine Records in partnership with the Tom Petty Estate.

Petty Country invites some of the most lauded voices in country music to collaborate on the album including Tom Petty’s personal friends which includes George Strait, Steve Earl, Willie Nelson with Lukas Nelson, Marty Stuart and The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench.

“Southern Accents” follows the release of Dierks Bentley’s take on “American Girl,” which raced up the charts upon launch on country radio and is currently climbing through top 40.

Over Tom Petty’s 40 year career, he became one of the biggest cultural icons in the world. In addition to the 13 studio albums he made with The Heartbreakers, he recorded three solo albums including the acclaimed Full Moon Fever and Wildflowers. He was a multiple GRAMMY-award winner, Super Bowl halftime performer, Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Tom Petty passed away in 2017 after his 40th anniversary tour but continues to reach fans everywhere with his incomparable music.

PETTY COUNTRY—TRACK LIST

1. “I Should Have Known It” by Chris Stapleton

2. “Wildflowers” by Thomas Rhett

3. “Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Luke Combs

4. “Southern Accents” by Dolly Parton

5. “Here Comes My Girl” by Justin Moore

6. “American Girl” by Dierks Bentley

7. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Lady A

8. “I Forgive It All” by Jamey Johnson

9. “I Won’t Back Down” by Brothers Osborne

10. “Refugee” by Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson

11. “Angel Dream No. 2” by Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson

12. “Learning To Fly” by Eli Young Band

13. “Breakdown” by Ryan Hurd feat. Carly Pearce

14. “Yer So Bad” by Steve Earle

15. “Ways To Be Wicked” by Margo Price feat. Mike Campbell

16. “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Midland

17. “Free Fallin’” by The Cadillac Three feat. Breland

18. “I Need To Know” by Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives

19. “Don’t Come Around Here No More” by Rhiannon Giddens feat. Silkroad Ensemble and Benmont Tench

20. “You Wreck Me (Live)” by George Strait