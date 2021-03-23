Body Count Addresses Racism with Puppets in New Fan-Created Video for “The Hate Is Real”

Home News Ariel King March 23rd, 2021 - 4:30 PM

Body Count has taken a stand against racism in their new music video for “The Hate Is Real.” Directed by 25-year-old Brooklyn, NY-based filmmaker, Seby Martinez, the video features puppets reenacting moments of racial tension from the past year.

The band, which includes iconic rapper Ice-T on vocals, Ernie C. and Juan Garcia on guitar, Vincent Price on bass and Ill Will on drums, recently won a Grammy for “Best Metal Performance” for their track “Bum-Rush,” which had appeared on their most recent album Carnivore. The win marked Ice-T’s first Grammy in 30 years.

“The Hate Is Real” features a performance of puppets, each band member having their own as they perform and take on a crowd of MAGA supporters. One such supporter shoots a reporter on live television, the rapid track incorporating backing vocals of “I heard that shit before.” Puppets are locked up at an ICE facility, Ice-T screaming “The love is fake” as the band responds “but the hate is real.” He sings about growing up in Los Angeles and his dislike of racists, comparing it to battles between the Crips and the Bloods.

This latest music video follows Body Count’s “Thee Critical Beatdown,” which was released last July. The band is also expected to perform at the next edition of the Rebel Rock Festival. Teaming up with the late Power Trip lead singer, Riley Gale, Body Count shared a home-shot music video for “Point The Finger.” Their most recent album, Carnivore, had been released last year on March 10.

Reflecting on the band’s 1992 song “Cop Killer,” Ice-T said that the person he had been 30 years ago was much different from who he considered himself in today’s time. His comments came at the height of last summer’s racial tension following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. “My correct guidance right now is know your allies and let’s continue to go forward,” Ice-T said. “Let’s go after Breonna Taylor’s killers. Let’s get it done.”