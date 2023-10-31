Guided By Voices Shares Energetic New Single “The Race Is On, The King Is Dead”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2023 - 1:02 PM

Guided By Voices have announced their third album Nowhere To Go But Up will be released on November 24 by GBV Inc. One of the most fully realized works that GBV has created, the forthcoming LP showcases an expert rock band at the top of their game. The album is a sprawling and wild adventure exhibiting GBV in audacious and unafraid form.

In light of the upcoming album, the band have return with a song called entitled “The Race Is On, The King Is Dead.” As a whole, the music is great by how the instrumentation shakes the background with solid classic rock vibes while the vocal performance serenades the ears with harmonic vocal tones.

Nowhere To Go But Up Track List