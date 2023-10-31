Guided By Voices Shares Energetic New Single “The Race Is On, The King Is Dead”

Guided By Voices have announced their third album Nowhere To Go But Up will be released on November 24 by GBV Inc. One of the most fully realized works that GBV has created, the forthcoming LP showcases an expert rock band at the top of their game. The album is a sprawling and wild adventure exhibiting GBV in audacious and unafraid form.
In light of the upcoming album, the band have return with a song called entitled “The Race Is On, The King Is Dead.” As a whole, the music is great by how the instrumentation shakes the background with solid classic rock vibes while the vocal performance serenades the ears with harmonic vocal tones.
Nowhere To Go But Up Track List
1. The Race Is On, The King Is Dead
2. Puncher’s Parade
3. Local Master Airplane
4. How Did He Get Up There
5. Stabbing at Fractions
6. Love Set
7. We’re Going The Wrong Way In
8. Jack of Legs
9. For The Home
10. Cruel For Rats
11. Song And Dance