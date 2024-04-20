Guided By Voices Announce New Album Strut of Kings For June 2024 Release, Share New Single “Serene King”

Home News Cristian Garcia April 20th, 2024 - 9:52 PM

Guided By Voices have announced their next LP, Strut of Kings. Sparing no rest since their three LP releases last year, Strut of Kings will build upon the 40 years of GBV history, as Robert Pollard and his band are still going strong.

Strut of Kings will bare all of the hallmarks fans have come to expect from the indie rock legends. Featuring catchy rock tracks with big, loud memorable choruses (or clever use no choruses) and tight songwriting, many of the songs will be instant earworms for all to enjoy. Their new single “Serene King” sees GBV continue that streak of producing instant classics. On first impressions, this track looks to be another banger. Loaded with memorable hooks and clever wordplay, “Serene King” reuses the same melody and keys seen in other GBV songs, yet is hypnotic and subtle in its use of musical twists. Its lyrics are also highly infectious “Through crystalline revolution, is smile resolution, everything is serene, An artificial flow needs an isolated shower just to show you where I’m been.” Delivering the just right amount of swagger that makes a surreal lyric phrasing come off as catchy and singable.

In an article from Stereogum, Pollard provided some insight into the process of the new album:

“Everyone stepped up and made it solid. The process of writing and recording is pretty much continuous. Close to perpetual. The chemistry allows us to keep it moving and inspires me to come up with more songs, especially if I haven’t done so in 3 or 4 months . . . Some nice power pop songs but also some fairly crazy stuff. A good balance, emotionally, of heavy and light.”

Strut of Kings, the 41st album from Guided By Voices will drop on June 28 via GBV Inc.

Strut of Kings Tracklisting:

Show Me The Castle Dear Onion This Will Go On Fictional Environment Dream Olympus Cock in Radiana Caveman Running Naked Timing Voice Bit of A Crunch Serene King Bicycle Garden

Listen now to the new single “Serene King” from Guided By Voices below: