The Decemberists Share Rich New Single & Video “Oh No!”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 16th, 2024 - 3:35 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Today, The Decemberists have released a new single, “Oh No!,” which appears on the band’s forthcoming new album that is chock full of The Decemberists’s most defining characteristics, vibrant storytelling, rich musicality and a cleverness that has become signature to Colin Meloy’s lyricism. While talking about the band’s latest song, Melroy says: “Oh No!’ is the sort of song that just tumbles out of you. It all started with the first line: ‘It was on a wedding night / How they danced by the firelight’ and flowed from there.”

The artist adds: “In my mind, the narrator of the song is channeling the two brothers from Emir Kusturica’s immortal film, ‘Underground.’ This song is about causing havoc, causing chaos, its narrator forever followed by an even greater form of chaos, a great darkness. But it’s a darkness you can dance to!”

As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again is not only the longest Decemberists album to date but also their most empathetic and accessible, its 13 songs like semaphores of mutual recognition for our fraught times and faint hopes. The existential slog and capitalist vexation of “The Reapers,” the opiated delusion and jumbled jingoism of “America Made Me,” the guileless tenderness and absolute surrender of “All I Want Is You”: As It Ever Was is the redemptive testament of a band finding new communal hymns by revisiting several old modes at once.

This, Meloy will tell you proudly, is the best Decemberists album and perhaps even the ultimate realization of 22 years of work. As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again rings with the urgency and ardor of right now, maybe more than ever before.