The Decemberists Share Emotional New Single “All I Want Is You”

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna

The Decemberists are an indie band out of Portland who just put out a new single called All I Want Is You. The song is a teaser from their upcoming album, As It Ever Was So It Will Be Again

The song begins with a soft fingerstyle acoustic guitar and solo vocals. By the time we get to the chorus, vocal harmonies and muted horns appear. There’s a warmth to this track that charms with its simplicity. Lead vocalist Collin Meloy said about the track,

“‘All I Want Is You” is a love song. An unapologetic, wear-it-on-its-sleeve love song. I don’t write a ton of those, at least not in this vein. The song grew out of the finger picking pattern — “Don’t want pretty poses…” — and I just followed that lead. In the end, it just kind of wrote itself. It’s so bare bones, it lived for a long time in my songwriting notebook, kind of in hiding, before I got up the courage to put it out there. It shares a title and hook with many songs that have come before it, but I like to think I’m merely adding my own take to that tradition.”

The Decemberists have been releasing music for the last twenty years and their new album is about to be the longest one to date. If this single is any indication of how the new album’s going to sound, then indie fans are in for a real treat.