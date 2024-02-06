The Decemberists Share First New Single In Six Years “Burial Ground,” Announce Spring & Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon February 6th, 2024 - 7:00 AM

The Decemberists have returned with their first new single in six years entitled “Burial Ground.” The new song features backing vocals from James Mercer of The Shins.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, lead singer Colin Meloy offered, ““‘Burial Ground’ is in that time-honored pop song tradition, a paean to hanging out in graveyards. The melody hook came to me in a dream and I hummed it into my phone on waking. Most dream-songs are bad; this was the exception.”

The Decemberists are also set to hit the road this spring and summer with The Head & The Heart and special guests Ratboys. The North American trek will kick off with a show in Kingston, New York on April 30 at Ulster Performing Arts Center.

The group will also be visiting Massachusetts, Ontario, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee, Oregon, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Montana, Washington and British Columbia. The tour is currently set to end on August 3 with a show at McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale, Oregon.

The Decemberists Spring & Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

4/30 – Kingston, NY- Ulster Performing Arts Center

5/2 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

5/3 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount Theatre

5/6 – Toronto, ON – Exhibition Place – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

5/7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

5/8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

5/10 – Washington DC – The Anthem

5/11 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

5/12 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

5/14 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theater

5/15 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

5/17 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

5/18 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

5/19 – St Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

5/21 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

5/22 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theater

5/24 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

7/12 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

7/13 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

7/15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

7/18 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys

7/19 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater

7/20 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

7/22 – Santa Fe, NM – The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing

7/23 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

7/24 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

7/26 – Missoula, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater

7/27 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion

7/29 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

8/3 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield*

– co-bill w/ The Head And The Heart ^

– w/ Special Guest Ratboys unless noted with a “*”