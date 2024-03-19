The Decemberists Announce New Album As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again For June 2024 Release, Share New Single “Joan In The Garden”

Home News Skyy Rincon March 19th, 2024 - 7:00 AM

The Decemberists have returned with the announcement of their brand new ninth studio album As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again which is set to arrive on June 14 via YABB Records. They have also shared an epic new 19 minute track entitled “Joan In The Garden” which follows the lead single “Burial Ground.”

Speaking on the story behind the new track, lead vocalist Colin Meloy commented, “Joan in the Garden” has been kicking around as an idea since the ‘I’ll Be Your Girl’ sessions. I got into a Joan of Arc kick after reading Lydia Yuknavitch’s beautifully batshit novel ‘The Book of Joan.’ I wanted to make my own version of Joan — but the song that came was as much about the creative process as it was about the actual woman, about angelic visitation and creative visitation and the hallucinogenic quality of both.”

The Decemberists are also set to hit the road this spring and summer with The Head & The Heart and special guests Ratboys. The North American trek will kick off with a show in Kingston, New York on April 30 at Ulster Performing Arts Center. The group will also be visiting Massachusetts, Ontario, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee, Oregon, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Montana, Washington and British Columbia. The tour is currently set to end on August 3 with a show at McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale, Oregon.

As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again Tracklist

1. Burial Ground

2. Oh No!

3. The Reapers

4. Long White Veil

5. William Fitzwilliam

6. Don’t Go to the Woods

7. The Black Maria

8. All I Want Is You

9. Born to the Morning

10. America Made Me

11. Tell Me What’s on Your Mind

12. Never Satisfied

13. Joan in the Garden

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna