Islands Share Dynamic New Single & Video “The End”

Islands has announced the release of their latest single “The End” and its accompanying music video directed by Justin Hantz. The track is the latest song to be released from the band’s highly anticipated 10 album, What Occurs, which will be out on June 21. The single offers a profound reflection on life’s final moments and Islands’s frontman Nick Thorburn explains: “The final song on the final album from Islands pulls no punches. It’s The End. We’ve reached the last stop on the station, and it’s time to disembark into the void.”

The artist adds: With this song, I wanted to look back on the hinge point in our lives when we begin to realize that our existence will not be forever. And when we reach the end, how will we reflect on the life we led? Are we satisfied with the choices we made? Did we have a positive impact on the world or did we do more harm than good?”

“The End” is the follow up to the album’s lead single, “Drown A Fish,” which was released last month along with its music video. “Drown A Fish” premiered at Flood Magazine and is also available on all digital platforms. Thorburn describes the track as a dive into the complexities of human interactions, drawing inspiration from The Three O’Clock, Elvis Costello & The Attractions and Kiwi Jr.

What Occurs marks a significant departure, with the band embracing a live off the floor approach that strips away extensive layers in favor of a raw, unmediated sound. The record was produced entirely by the band during the summer of 2023 and mixed by acclaimed producer Colin Stewart (New Pornographers, Destroyer) later that year. This marks Islands’s first Canadian made record since their debut album, Return to the Sea, in 2006.