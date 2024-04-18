Islands Announce New Album What Occurs For June 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Drown A Fish”

Home News Skyy Rincon April 18th, 2024 - 7:00 AM

Islands have returned with the announcement of their brand new tenth studio album entitled What Occurs which is set to arrive later this year on June 21. In anticipation of the release date, the band has shared their new single and accompanying music video “Drown A Fish.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the single, frontman Nick Thorburn offered, “In my opinion, a compelling story is always full of contradictions, and with “Drown A Fish”, I was looking to throw my hat in the ring of Pop Songs About Lovelorn Losers Who Couldn’t Buy a Clue to Save Their Life. I set out to write a song that laid bare a series of ironic situations narrated by a delusional idiot because I think that’s more interesting than listening to an uplifting anthem about a flawless, self-empowered smartypants.”

The new record follows Islands’ most recent album And That’s Why Dolphins Lost Their Legs which was released last August. They had gone on a summer and fall tour of North America in support of the LP. Their previous album Islomania arrived in June of 2021.

Thorburn also discussed the recording process for the forthcoming record, commenting, “For the first time, we went in cold. I brought over two dozen songs into the studio on Vancouver Island. We sat facing one another in the live room, and I played the songs for the band. Together we ran through the material, and very quickly, after the songs were under our fingers, we pushed record. Decisions had to be made very quickly.”

What Occurs Tracklist

1. What Occurs

2. Drown A Fish

3. Tangerine

4. Arachnophobia

5. Move Some More

6. Boll Weevil

7. David Geffen’s Jackson Pollock

8. Hang

9. On The Internet

10. Sally Doesn’t Work Here Anymore

11. Talk Is Cheap

12. A Void

13. The End