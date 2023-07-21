Islands Shares Groovy New Single “Superstitious” and Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Simon Li July 21st, 2023 - 8:14 PM

The Canadian indie rock band Islands have just shared their latest single “Superstitious.” Listen to it below.



“Superstitious” gives the audiences a dreamy and wondrous atmosphere. The vocals are dreamy and mesmerizing, accompanied with the beats and guitar chords, really subverted expectation from fans.

Commenting on the song, the band shares that “”At its essence, this is a love song. Musically it may sound “sad”, but it’s actually one of the most joyful songs on the album. It’s attempting to capture the almost religious experience of falling in love.”

When asked about the making process of this new song, the band shares that “When I write a song, I never truly know if what I’m making is working. There’s a blind approach that requires a kind of faith that something good will happen. There’s no strategy, and no grand plan. And I think that’s really the only way to do it. To give in to chaos. You’ll make some ugly trees along the way but when you hit upon something good, it’s supernatural and even merciful, like you’ve been liberated from yourself.” The song is from their upcoming new album And That’s Why Dolphins Lost Their Legs, which would be out August the 25th.

Together with the release of this new song came the announcement of their upcoming tour schedule, listed below.

Islands tour schedule:

September 12, 2023 Casbah, San Diego

September 13, 2023 Valley Bar, Phoenix

September 15, 2023 Rubber Gloves, Denton

September 16, 2023 Empire Control Room, Austin

September 17, 2023 White Oak Music Hall, Houston

September 19, 2023 The Earl, Atlanta

September 20, 2023 Cat’s Cradle Back Room, Carrboro

September 21, 2023 Songbyrd Music House, Washington

September 22, 2023 Johnny Brenda’s, Philadelphia

September 23, 2023 The Bowery Ballroom, New York

September 24, 2023 Deep Cuts, Medford

September 25, 2023 SPACE, Portland

September 27, 2023 Pop Montreal, Montreal

September 28, 2023 Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto

September 29, 2023 Magic Bag, Ferndale

September 30, 2023 Sleeping Village, Chicago

October 1, 2023 Turf Club, St Paul

October 3, 2023 Marquis, Denver

October 4, 2023 Urban Lounge, Salt Lake City

October 7, 2023 Wise Hall, Vancouver

October 8, 2023 Madame Lou’s, Seattle

October 9, 2023 The Get Down, Portland

October 11, 2023 The Chapel, San Francisco