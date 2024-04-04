Ghost Tease Forthcoming “Film With A Concert Element” In New Snippet

Home News Skyy Rincon April 4th, 2024 - 8:56 AM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Swedish rock band Ghost have been quiet for some time since they finished off their Re-Imperatour late last year. Frontman Tobias Forge had previously said in an interview that “a few songs” are ready for the band’s next album but more information has yet to see the light. Now, Ghost is teasing another project that fans have been eagerly anticipating, the “film with a concert element” that Forge spoke of following their recorded Kia Forum shows in Los Angeles.

A short teaser video was posted on the band’s social medias which features Papa Emeritus IV giving his last bow at a concert before flashing to a screen of Sister Imperator standing at the top of a subway entrance while “Pro Memoria” plays in the background. At the end of the snippet, the words “coming soon to cinemas worldwide” flash on screen. Fans have been quick to point out the similarities between the scene with Imperator and a still of the 1973 film adaptation of The Exorcist. It should also be noted that “Pro Memoria” was first played when the character Cardinal Copia was introduced in the Chapter videos back in 2018.

At the band’s last show of the aforementioned Re-Imperatour in Brisbane, Australia, Papa Emeritus IV hinted at the fact that he might have played his final show with the band. Ghost was nominated for a Grammy for Best Metal Performance for their cover of Iron Maiden’s “Phantom Of The Opera” from their Phantomime EP which was released in May 2023. Back in January, a fan had purchased one of the rare CDs of Tobias Forge’s rare pre-Ghost unreleased solo album Passiflora for well over five thousand dollars on Discogs.