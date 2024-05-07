Security Guard Injured In Shooting Outside Drake’s Toronto Home

Home News Cait Stoddard May 7th, 2024 - 12:40 PM

According to consequence.net, this morning a security guard was injured in a shooting that occurred outside of Drake’s Toronto mansion. According to the report, the incident happened in a drive by fashion around 2:10 a.m. local time. Rolling Stone has confirmed the victim was a security guard from Drake’s home, which is a short walk from the general location that Toronto police told reporters.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper chest and was brought to an area hospital, where he underwent surgery. Per Rolling Stone, paramedics said his injuries were not life-threatening and Drake was unharmed. At this time, there is no word on the identity of the shooter or the reason behind the shooting.

The attack follows a heated feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, which has escalated in the last week. Lamar referenced Drake’s Toronto home in the cover art for “Not Like Us,” which features a satellite image of the mansion with marks used to delineate registered sex offenders. Drake responded to “Not Like Us” by alleging that the rapper has allegedly had sexual relations with underage girls in the song “The Heart Part 6.” When dropping the tune on Twitter, Drake wrote: “And we know you’re dropping 6 mins after so instead of posting my address you have a lot to address.”