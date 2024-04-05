J. Cole Surprise Releases New Album Might Delete Later Featuring Track Seemingly Addressing Kendrick Lamar

Home News Cristian Garcia April 5th, 2024 - 10:59 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rivzi

Rapper J. Cole has just dropped a surprise album titled Might Delete Later. The album comprises of 12 tracks, featuring contributions from Ari Lennox, Gucci Mane, Young Dro, T-Minus, Cam’ron, Bas, The Alchemist, Ab-Soul, Charlie Heat, Mike Will Made-It, Conductor Williams, Central Cee, and many more.

The closing track “7 Minute Drill” sees Cole responding to Kendrick Lamar over his appearance on the Future and Metro Boomin track “Like That”. In that track, Lamar used the opportunity to diss J. Cole and Drake over their perceived status as being one the greats in hip-hop. In response to the Kendrick diss track, Cole has decided to respond on “7 Minute Drill” over Lamar’s attack, continuing the ongoing diss war between the two rappers. In the song Cole responds by stating “I got a phone call; they say that somebody dissin’. You want some attention, it come with extensions . . . Now I’m front of the line with a comfortable lead. How ironic, soon as I got it, now he want somethin’ with me. Well, he caught me at the perfect time, jump up and see.” In this line Cole refutes Lamar’s statement, instead remarking that he has a “comfortable lead” over Lamar. Cole also claims that Lamar came after him as soon as he received his first Billboard Hot 100 Number 1, with Lamar directly responding to parts of “First Person Shooter,” the song that earned Cole the award.

In article from NME, Drake who is scheduled to play his last date on a co-headlining tour with J. Cole responded to Lamar’s diss later last month. Onstage, Drake said: “A Lot of people asking me how I’m feeling . . . the way I’m feeling is the same way I want you to walk out of here feeling tonight about your fucking selves . . . No matter where I go, there’s not a n**** on this Earth than can fuck with me tonight. And that’s how I want y’all to feel.”

Might Delete Later is the fourth mixtape by J. Cole released on Dreamville/Interscope.

Might Delete Later Tracklist:

Pricey (fea.t Young Dro & Gucci Mane) Crocodile Tearz Ready ’24 (feat. Cam’ron) Huntin’ Wabbitz Y.B (feat. Central Cee) Fever Stickz N Stonez Pi (feat. Daylyt & Ab-Soul) Stealth Mode 3001 Trae The Truth in Ibiza 7 Minute Drill

Listen to J. Cole’s new diss track “7 Minute Drill” below.