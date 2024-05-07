Blur Announce Forthcoming Documentary To The End For July 2024 Cinema Debut

Home News Cait Stoddard May 7th, 2024 - 5:56 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to nme.com, rock band Blur announced details of their new feature length documentary To The End, which will follow their recent comeback and the release of their first album in eight years. The band previously shared a teaser about the upcoming project back in February, when they announced that a feature length documentary was on the way and set to recall the making of their latest album The Ballad Of Darren.

Blur: To The End, the new documentary will be shown in cinemas across the UK and Ireland from July 19 and according to a press release, it will “follow the unique relationship of four friends and bandmates of three decades Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree as they came together in early 2023 to record new songs ahead of their sold out, first-ever shows at London’s Wembley Stadium in July last summer.”

The Wembley shows refer to when the band played two massive back to back headline shows at the venue last summer. These historic and emotional dates will be also captured in a forthcoming concert film called Blur: Live At Wembley Stadium. In To The End, footage will be showing Blur performing their most famed songs at the shows, as well as clips of them in the studio and their time on the road. People can book cinema tickets here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat