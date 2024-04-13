Suki Waterhouse Shares Two New Singles “My Fun” & “Faded”

Home News Jordan Rizo April 13th, 2024 - 11:56 AM

English singer and songwriter, Suki Waterhouse, has recently released two new singles, “Faded” and “My Fun”. Both the new singles give off a summer vibe, which is perfect timing in the artist’s choice to release her songs now. In her songs, the singer displays her talent and her unique approach to her music style.

The song “My Fun” is a soothing listen as it has softer instrumentation that creates an upbeat yet calm tone. Additionally, the singer’s vocals are also very soothing as Suki Waterhouse sings in a whisper-like fashion that calms the listener. In her song, the singer makes emphasis on summer activities such as the sun, which would potentially make the song an enjoyable option to listen to in the summertime. Moving forward, the song “Faded” has a similar style with the softer and slower instruments. In this song, the singer is making reference to an old love she experienced, and she is describing how those times have faded. Through her lyrics and soft, soothing vocals, the singer creates a nostalgic feeling in the listener, and it becomes more intimate.

Both the new songs show an incredible amount of talent on Waterhouse’s behalf. As many can note, she sings in a way that calms the listener, and creates a sense of peace and tranquility. Moreover, the singer’s style and choice of instruments and lyrics is a key factor that distinguishes her from other artists.