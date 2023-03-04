Macklemore Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Gracie Chunes March 4th, 2023 - 11:57 AM

Macklemore has announced his upcoming tour “The BEN Tour” across North America, Europe and the UK in support of his new album BEN, available everywhere now. The tour will kick off on Monday, April 3 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The tour will take Macklemore across numerous countries before wrapping up on Wednesday, October 18 at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California.

Citi is the official card of “The BEN Tour,” granting Citi cardmembers access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Monday, March 6 at 10am local time until Thursday, March 9 at 10am local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Find more information here. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in Canada before the general public beginning Monday, March 6 at 10am local time until Thursday, March 9 at 10am local time. Find all tickets and more information here.

The Ben Tour dates are as follows:

4/3 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE

4/4 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE

4/7 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, UK

4/9 – O2 Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, UK

4/11 – O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK

4/12 – O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK

4/16 – AFAS Live – Amsterdam, NL

4/17 – Forest National – Brussels, BE

4/18 – Zenith – Paris, FR

4/19 – Zenith – Paris, FR

4/21 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne, DE

4/22 – Verti Music Hall – Berlin, DE

4/24 – Olympiahalle – Munich, DE

4/25 – Stadhalle – Offenbach, DE

4/27 – Edel Optics Arena – Hamburg, DE

4/29 – EXPO XXI Hall 1 – Warsaw, PL

4/30 – Stadhalle – Vienna, AT

5/2 – Samsung Hall – Zurich, CH

5/3 – Alcatraz – Milan, IT

5/4 – Alcatraz – Milan, IT

5/7 – Vega Main Hall – DK

5/9 – Sentrum Scene – Oslo, NO

9/17 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

9/19 – Anthem – Washington, DC

9/21 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

9/22 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY

9/23 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA

9/26 – Rebel – Toronto, ON

9/27 – The Fillmore – Detroit, MI

9/29 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

9/30 – Eagles Club/The Rave/Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

10/1 – Armory – Minneapolis, MN

10/3 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

10/5 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

10/7 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

10/8 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

10/10 – Spokane Arena – Spokane, WA

10/11 – Adams Center Arena – Missoula, MT

10/12 – Idaho Central Arena – Boise, ID

10/14 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA

10/17 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

10/18 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

Stream BEN here.