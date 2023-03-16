Macklemore Announces Surprise Live Performance SXSW 2023

Home News Cait Stoddard March 16th, 2023 - 4:56 PM

Photo Credit: April Siese

Today Dolby and Macklemore announced that the Grammy award winning artist will be performing a surprise concert live in Dolby Atmos, at SXSW this Friday.

This will be Macklemore’s first time performing in Dolby Atmos, which is a venue that transforms how music is created and enjoyed. The free concert will take place at ACL Live at Moody Theater.

During the performance Macklemore will be taking guests on an immersive journey in Dolby Atmos by performing fan favorites and songs off the artist’s new album, BEN.

Those without SXSW credential may attend for free on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is not guaranteed. SXSW Badge and Wristband Holders receive priority admission.

Dolby Atmos brings live performances to the next level by taking listeners inside the music to reveal details with unparalleled clarity and depth.

In the following statement Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Todd Pendleton mentions what guests will be experiencing when visiting Dolby Atmos.

“At Dolby House, guests will experience how Dolby innovations like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and the Dolby.io developer platform transform ordinary experiences to extraordinary ones.

“Pendleton adds, “Like SXSW, Dolby sits at the convergence of entertainment, music, technology, and culture. We invite the city of Austin to come experience what the future of entertainment looks like in Dolby.”

The surprise concert will be open to all SXSW music, platinum, film and interactive badge holders along with music and artist wristbands.