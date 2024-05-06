Lana Del Rey Announces First-Ever Stadium Headlining Show In Boston

Home News Cait Stoddard May 6th, 2024 - 2:43 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Today, singer and songwriter Lana Del Rey announced her first-ever U.S. stadium appearance, which is a special one night only show at Fenway Park in Boston, MA, on June 20 pf this year. This performance follows the artist’s wildly successful headlining shows at Coachella, a sold out amphitheater run across select cities in the U.S. and Rey’s career milestone two night run at Mexico City’s Foro Sol, where she performed her biggest shows to date. Tickets will be available starting with an artist pre sale on Wednesday, May 8 starting at 10 a .m. local time. The general on sale begins on Friday, May 10 at 10 am local time at livenation.com.

The artist‘s dedicated cult following has continued to grow rapidly over her illustrious career, driven heavily by her “ethereal Venus energy” on stage, as Rolling Stone noted and soul stirring catalog of cinematic songs. Rey has confidently solidified herself as one of the most influential artists of our generation.

Rey has become a true icon of our time bycaptivating audiences worldwide with her unique blend of hauntingly beautiful melodies and evocative lyrics. Her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, was released in March through Interscope Records/Universal Music Canada. The album takes fans on an introspective journey through Rey’s signature storytelling style while showcasing her distinctive voice, poetic prowess and emotionally charged compositions that have garnered critical acclaim.

Singles include “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,” “A&W,” “The Grants,” as well as the video clip of “Candy Necklace” ft. Jon Batiste and the latest single “Say Yes To Heaven,” which has amassed more than 2.5 million views on YouTube.

