Lana Del Rey & Jack Antonoff Share Cover Of “Big Skies” For New Apple TV + Series Soundtrack

Ryan Freund February 14th, 2024 - 4:56 PM

Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff are teaming up on a new song titled “Big Skies”. The song is a cover of Irving Berlin’s 1926 track and will be on Antonoff’s official soundtrack that he is producing for the new Apple TV+ series The New Look. The new cover is not the first time the pair has collaborated as Antonoff produced Lana’s most recent album Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd?

According to Consequence, the cover follows Florence + The Machine’s version of “White Cliffs of Dover” and The 1975’s rendition of “Now Is the Hour.” The source also adds that the soundtrack will also contain features from Nick Cave, Bartees Strange, Joy Oladokun, beabadoobee, and Antonoff’s own band, Bleachers. This project for Antonoff continues a busy year for the producer as he most recently won a Grammy for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.

Lana also has a busy year ahead as she is making headlining appearances at festivals including Coachella, Hangout Fest in the Gulf Shores, and Primavera Sound in Barcelona. For those interested the first three episodes of the post world war II fashion industry-based show The New Look are out now.